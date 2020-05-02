WASHINGTON, Iowa — An investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office is underway into a fire that killed two people at a home in eastern Iowa.

The house fire broke out about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the town of Washington in Washington County.

Authorities were able to identify two victims of the fatal fire: identified two fatalities as Sherry Lynn Bertsch, 58, the owner of Country Charm Flowers in Mount Pleasant, and 66-year-old Michael Lee Shannan.

The Washington and Wayland fire departments, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s office, Washington Police Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Jones Funeral Home and Alliant Energy assisted on the scene.