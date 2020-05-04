After days of consideration, the Des Moines County Civil Service Commission found that sheriff's deputy Al Waterman’s termination was just.

Waterman was fired as a result of four charges- insubordination, breech of integrity, failure to report alleged misconduct of another deputy and unprofessionalism.

Waterman, who was serving as the School Resource Officer at Mediapolis High School and is running for Des Moines County Sheriff, was terminated on April 8 following an investigation into a text Waterman sent to fellow deputy and Danville School Resource Officer Corey Whitaker.

Waterman said in his text he had received three complaints about Whitaker running stop signs in front of Mediapolis High School on Feb. 12 of this year when Whitaker was leaving the school after he had finished teaching Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education.

Whitaker asked Waterman for the names of the people who had complained and Waterman refused. Whitaker would later tell Des Moines County Sheriff Lt. Chad McCune Waterman had received complaints and McCune ordered Waterman to turn over the names of complaints.

Waterman said the complainants had asked to remain anonymous and McCune told Waterman to let the complainants know he had to turn over the names. Five days later when Waterman refused to turn over the names, he was placed on Administrative Leave.

An investigation would show no one reported Whitaker running a stop sign during the time he left the school that day. Video of the alleged roll through was inconclusive about whether Whitaker had stopped at the stop sign.

Waterman continued to refused to give names, including during an administrative hearing which ultimately resulted in Waterman being fired for insubordination, failing to reports the misconduct of an officer and unprofessionalism.

Waterman appeal the firing. He said refusing to violate his own moral code gave enough justification for him to disobey the direct order. Waterman's attorney Curtis Dial said Whitaker had been pulled over for speeding by a sheriff's deputy previously. Whitaker did not report this incident to his supervisor as he had done with the allegations of rolling through a stop sign.

During testimony Sheriff Mike Johnstone and Chief Deputy Brett Grimshaw testified they thought Waterman was trying to make a point and the three complainants did not exist.

Waterman can appeal to the district court within 30 days. The appeal will not be a second trial, but will instead ask the district court to take a look at the ruling of the Civil Service Commission to determine if they followed the law in regards to Waterman's case.