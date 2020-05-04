DES MOINES — The Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) Food Pantry Network is launching a food pantry delivery service to meet the needs of people experiencing food insecurity in Greater Des Moines at this time.

If a person is unable to obtain food by either visiting a food pantry location or by using a proxy to pick up food for them, they may call to request a delivery. DMARC is asking that only those with health, transportation, or other mitigating circumstances use this service.

People can call 1-833-DMARC-20 (1-833-362-7220) toll-free to request a delivery. This number will be staffed by trained volunteers and staff from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. Requests for delivery will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, and delivery capacity will depend on the number of volunteers available. The service is launching with a maximum of 50 food pantry deliveries per day. Requests for delivery will close at 12 p.m. or after 50 spots have been filled.

Once the order is placed, food will be delivered to the person’s doorstep with a no-contact drop-off the following business day between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering to deliver food can sign up at dmarcunited.org/volunteer.