Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Sunday, May 3..

They occurred in the Two Rivers Public Health District, in Dawson County.

In addition, Holt County reported its first case.

Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state as of May 3 is 78, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time, May 3 is 5,659. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.