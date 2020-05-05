The first COVID-19 case in Boone County was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on May 4.

Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 78, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time, May 4 is 6,083. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

Governor Pete Ricketts has announced changes to some of the state's the Directed Health Measures, including reopenings of selected businesses in specific regions of Nebraska. The new DHM updates can be found by clicking here . Not sure which local health department is yours? A map is available by clicking here .

Governor Ricketts recently announced TestNebraska , a public-private partnership designed to increase testing capacity and #CrushTheCurve in Nebraska. TestNebraska launched today in Grand Island and Omaha and additional mobile testing sites are expected to become available shortly.

The Governor is urging all Nebraskans to take the assessment provided on the TestNebraska website to help identify cases of COVID-19 in the state. After taking the assessment participants who fit the criteria will be notified via phone or email that they qualify to be tested for COVID-19. Nebraskans can take the assessment at https://www.testnebraska.com/ As of Monday morning, more than 137,000 assessments had been completed.