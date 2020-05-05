With everything going on in our world, public transit has been on the frontlines providing continuous service getting people to work, medical appointments and other essential and critical services. Dialysis, cancer treatment and access to food pantries is vital for our communities. For the safety of all, there have been large purchases of face masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.

In April HIRTA began fare-free service to limit hand to hand contact and lessen the spread of the virus. This means expenses have increased and revenue has decreased. However, HIRTA said it must be on the frontlines to keep communities running and taking care of those who are most vulnerable in the rural areas of Central Iowa.

HIRTA decided to participate in #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5 to bring awareness to the financial strain rural public transit in central Iowa is facing now, and the uncertainty for the future.

Please give what you can. Every cent counts and will help get someone to an essential and critical service.

Go to http://www.hirtapublictransit.com/about/heart-of-transit to make a donation.