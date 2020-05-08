Crystal Macallister of Arch Brow and Beauty admits she is a sucker for historic buildings.

“There’s a certain feeling you get when someone tells you that the floor you’re standing on is a hundred years old, or that it used to be a seamstress shop in the 40s and you show them the straight pin caught in the floor cracks. How cool is that?” said Macallister.

Arch Brow and Beauty has been in business for four years total. The business started in Texas and later relocated to Iowa in 2017. The current location is at the corner of Main St. and Nile Kinnick, on the downtown square in Adel. Her studio is in the upstairs loft at 801 Main.

“I absolutely love the square and I really adore the people in Adel,” Macallister said.

Macallister has been a licensed esthetician since 2007. She has an associate’s degree in biology and she is currently working on her bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Arch Brow and Beauty carries a clean skincare brand called Sorella Apothecary. She also carries clean bath and body products from Sugar Lane Studios, based out of Waukee.

“I perform natural brow services, relaxation facials, chemical peels, lash enhancements, spray tans and full body waxing services,” Macallister said.

Macallister feels her space is bright and airy, yet cozy. When entering, people are greeted with music, smells of lavender, lemongrass, or orange from her infuser and a mural painted by 18-year-old graffiti artist, Amberly Dal, from Des Moines.

“My clients hang up their purse; they lay on my table, take a load off, and put their feet up,” Macallister said. “Unless they’re getting a facial, my clients and I usually talk. We chat about what’s new, how their family is, or if it’s a long service, it can get deeper.”

Payments are collected at the end of the service; however, gift cards are also available. Macallister is currently offering a buy a $50 gift card and get $10 free on her square gift card site.

For Mother’s Day, she has a Sorella Apothecary at home Peach and Honey masque bundle. More information may be found on her blog at https://archbrowandbeauty.com/ and on Facebook. Invoices may be requested through her email at archinfoadel@yahoo.com and she is offering home deliveries.

“I put so much thought and love into my studio,” Macallister said. “In my mind, if I create a beautiful space, my clients will love to come there.”

Macallister enjoys working for herself. She said she can use the products she believes in and doesn’t have the pressure to upsell services or push products and memberships on people just to hit numbers.

“I also try really hard to support other sole proprietors,” Macallister said.

When the first COVID-19 cases began to move into Iowa on March 16, Macallister shut down her studio. This was prior to Gov. Kim Reynold’s salon closure order.

“With my biology background, I am a bit of a germ freak,” Macallister said. “I didn’t want the allure of my services to be a cause of community spread.”

Macallister was able to move some products via e-commerce in April, but the revenue was not even a quarter of what she would have normally made performing services on clients.

“I had to get a temporary job at HyVee to pay the overhead and keep my shop open,” Macallister said.

When her studio is able to open again, her business hours are Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and alternating Saturdays 12 to 3 p.m.

Macallister finds true that she, along with other sole proprietors, are motivated by making people happy. The money will always come second to Macallister.

“I could not have wished for a better community of selfless and giving human beings than here in Adel,” Macallister said. “I swear, I won the clientele jackpot.”