ADEL - The Auditor’s Office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 22, 2020 for the voter pre-registration and absentee request deadline for the Primary Election on June 2. Voters who register after May 22 or on Election Day at the polls will need to show proof of residence and proof of identity. Proof of residency must be current within the last 45 days. Proof of residency can be accomplished with:Property tax statementUtility billBank StatementPaycheckOther government document

Acceptable forms of ID that have expired since January 1, 2020 will be considered current and valid during the COVID-19. Acceptable proofs of identification must contain a photo:An Iowa driver’s licenseOut-of-state driver’s licenseNon-driver identification cardUS passportVeteran ID

The deadline to submit a request for an absentee ballot is also May 22 or voters may cast an absentee ballot at the Dallas County Auditor’s Office during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about the June 2, 2020 Primary Election contact the Dallas County Auditor’s office at 515-993-6914 or at https://www.dallascountyiowa.gov/ .