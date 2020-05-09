Heath, Johnson make videos to help softball players work on techniques and fundamentals.

Larry Heath is all about softball.

Heath has coached softball at the high school level the last 34 years. He also spent three years as head coach of the Southeastern Community College softball team and has been the Blackhawks’ assistant coach the last eight years.

So when the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to SCC’s season just as it was getting started and put a halt to in-person workouts, Heath came up with another way to reach out to his student-athletes to help them improve.

With a little prodding from a couple athletes and parents and a big assist from his step-daughter, Natalie Johnson, Heath came up with a plan to give softball lessons over the internet.

The video lessons, which are available on Heath’s Burlington Grayhound Softball website, gives players first-hand lessons from Heath, a Hall of Fame coach, and Johnson, an all-state player for BHS and an All-Big Ten player at Iowa.

In a time when giving in-person lessons is not an option, Heath and Johnson came up with a way to give the lessons online.

“We are trying to do some individual hitting lessons, but obviously with the way things are that is not possible,” Heath said. “Natalie and I went out and made some videos and put them up on our website on Facebook for people to use. Natalie is doing some things to enhance the videos. We went out to the high school and did some hitting drills and some fielding drills. It was interesting, that’s for sure.”

“It was fun being able to do that and stay in touch with the game for me,” said Johnson, a 2001 graduate of BHS and 2005 graduate of Iowa who works for Momentum Worldwide, an advertising company. “Larry had some parents reach out to him because they have girls they want to keep involved with the sport and get better. These are lessons that people can do right in their home.”

Johnson, who is one of the top hitters in BHS history and once put a hole in the scoreboard at Iowa’s Pearl Field with a home run, went through numerous hitting drills with Heath, including hitting off a tee, hitting off live pitching and a bounce ball. All of it is designed to give the players a different look to improve their techniques and fundamentals.

“We did a lot of basic hitting drills,” Johnson said. “We did some warm-up work. We focused on some technical things, like bringing your hands through to meet the ball and bring your hands through the ball. We focused on the front arm and the back arm. We also did a bounce drill where Larry bounces a ball with holes in it off cement and it bounces up and you hit it. It never bounces the same way twice, so you have to look for different variances. That helps you look for a curveball, dropball, riseball. It works on your hand-eye coordination and following the ball all the way in.”

Heath said they also did fielding drills to help the players improve their defensive skills.

“It was definitely interesting going through all of the different drills,” Heath said. “It was a good time. We are posting them all on our BHS softball website. Most of the drills are things we have done through the high school and college programs.

“We’ve also made it so they can send us their videos of themselves doing the drills and we can evaluate it and make comments for them.”

Johnson, who is working on her MBA while she is back in Burlington, also helped her mother, Maureen Heath, make several videos for her Physical Education students at Grimes Elementary School.

“I’m happy I can help my Mom and Larry out with these videos while I am home,” Johnson said. “I love Chicago. I specifically wanted to live in Chicago. But in this case I wanted to get back home and out of the congested city while this is all going on. It’s nice to be back home. Here I can go for a walk, ride my bike or go for a run whenever I want to. I don’t have that luxury back home. It’s great. I get a lot of smiles and waves when I am out. I get a lot of encouragement from people, which is nice when you are trying to push through those last miles of a run. I love being back in Burlington.”