Eagle View Community Health Systems has been offering testing for COVID-19 since the middle of April.

"Eagle View services surrounding counties and are able to test anyone with the drive up service, which needs no appointment," said Stacy Waddell, RN at the clinic.

She said any patient with or without insurance interested in getting testing or other health needs are welcome. She said it is best to call first and register to smooth out the process.

The testing for COVID-19 is set up across the street from the clinic at Slagel’s Fruit Farm. At the site, there is a provider (doctor or qualified medical staff) and a member of the nursing staff waiting and ready to go.

There is no fee for the test, but when you pull-up you also are required to see a provider and there is a fee for that visit. There is a sliding fee depending on insurance.

"One day we had 25 people. We probably get 10 to 15 per day," said Waddell.

The clinic is at 1204 Highway 164 East in Oquawka, Illinois. Call (309) 867-2202 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

Test Iowa

For more information on the Test Iowa website go to: https://www.testiowa.com/en.