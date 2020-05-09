Sugar Lane Studios, owned by Angela J. Lahr, started from a family need, transitioned to a hobby and later became a fast-growing business.

“My inspiration is and always will be my mother, Vicki Jo Stanford. My main focus after discovering my mother was terminally ill with cancer, was to create toxin-free bath and body products,” Lahr said. “Because what we put on our body is just as important as what we put in it.”

Lahr spent hours and weeks researching ways to provide her mother with gentle products that would soothe her skin.

“All Sugar Lane products are paraben and sulfate-free and we use therapeutic grade essential oils and/or phthalate-free fragrance oils to provide a safer way to pamper ourselves,” Lahr said.

This small-batch, hand-crafted business is out of Lahr’s home in Waukee. Her hobby of soap making became an official business on June 1, 2017. Lahr received multiple requests for natural products prior to her launch.

“My very first order was 70 lavender essential oil body bars for a bridal shower in which Sugar Lane Soap Co. was created,” Lahr said.

Sugar Lane Studios was born in 2019, after the business grew, offering more products than just soap.

“Our very first recipe was our Goat Milk Body Bars and now, in addition to those, we have hand soaps, laundry detergent, household cleaners, dryer ball oils, soothing heat wraps, all handmade with love locally,” Lahr said.

Their new brand, Sugar Lane Studios, and products are sold online at https://www.sugarlanesoapco.com and at her home studio, located at 755 NE Bowman Dr. in Waukee, where clients stop in during open shopping hours.

Before COVID-19, the studio shopping hours were Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The home studio will reopen when possible, but items may still be ordered online and shipped. They also offer delivery and free porch pick up.

Products are constantly being restocked and updated online to provide clients with the best possible shopping experience.

Sugar Lane Studios also relies on community events which, due to COVID-19, have been canceled.

Facebook and Instagram is a way to follow announcements for future pop-up community events, new products and special gifts.

Each year, Sugar Lane Studios, offers Mother’s Day JO.y Boxes. The boxes have sold out this year.

“Jo was my mother’s middle name, so JO.y was created in her honor because she brought such joy to everyone she knew,” Lahr said. “We always try to promote local businesses, so in addition to Sugar Lane products, we have other small business owners’ products in our exclusive Mother’s Day boxes too.”

Custom gift sets may be personalized with messages and are ready to be gifted from the moment of purchase.

“We take pride in our business and not only want you to feel good using our products, but they are gorgeously packaged as well,” Lahr said. “Sugar Lane Studios is always here for you! We offer wholesale to local businesses and we donate to charities and causes.”

Lahr wants to work closely with people on their skincare needs. Emails may be sent to angela@sugarlanesoapco.com to create personalized products.

“We treat you like family and your satisfaction is our number one priority,” Lahr said. “We are just a hidden little gem that many haven’t heard of. We would love to meet you!”