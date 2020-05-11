Dallas County's COVID-19 numbers continue to grow as the county surpassed 700 cases on Monday, May 11.

The Iowa Department of Public Health's website lists 701 confirmed cases for Dallas County. Overall, 290 have recovered and there have been six deaths in the county.

The IDPH also reports two more long-term care facility outbreaks in Dallas County. Six have tested positive at Rowley Masonic Community in Perry and 18 have tested positive at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines.

The IDPH has previously reported 44 cases at Granger Nursing and Rehabilitation and 12 at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing in Perry.

There are 12,373 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 271 deaths and 5,249 recovered. The IDPH reports that 1-in-40 Iowans have been tested.

COVID-19 updates are made daily on the IDPH website. Keep watching for more information at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.