A number of improvement projects are taking place this year along the Raccoon River Valley Trail.

Starting May 12, 2020, a bridge lighting project in Adel will begin. Crews will close this bridge during the day, but hope to reopen it for trail users in the evenings and on weekends. Impacts from this Adel bridge lighting project are expected from mid-May through mid-June.

Maintenance work continues along the Raccoon River Valley Tail as contractors are conducting overlay work and bridge repair projects between Adel and Redfield. For the safety of trail users and workers, segments of the Raccoon River Valley Trail will be closed between Adel and Redfield through mid-summer. No detour routes are available.

“While we recognize this is a short-term inconvenience, the trail improvements will help us maintain this world-class trail,” said Mike Wallace, Dallas County Conservation Board Director.

“The safety of trail users is our highest priority,” Wallace continued. “Even with the necessary trail closures, Dallas County offers up dozens of miles of paved path along the north loop of the Raccoon River Valley Trail and High Trestle Trail.”

For more information, contact Dallas County Conservation Board at 515-465-3577 or conservation@dallascountyiowa.gov.