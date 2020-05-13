Three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Tuesday, May 12.

The Dakota County Health Department reported a death in its jurisdiction. https://www.facebook.com/dakotacountyhealth

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department reported its third death. https://lincoln.ne.gov/city/covid19/

The third death was recently reported in Gage County, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported Garfield County on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 103, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time May 12, is 8,692. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.