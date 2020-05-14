Big changes are coming for one local family as they return to a family farm in Boone County, begin new teaching careers at Boone High School, and open a bicycle shop in their hometown. The shop, Michael’s Cyclery, is set to open in the same space as the former Racoon River Valley Bike Co., adjacent to The Hotel Pattee in Perry. The shop will hold a soft opening on Friday, May 15. A grand opening will be planned for later in the summer.

“We have thought about opening our own bicycle shop for a long time. The timing and opportunity came together as we started looking at employment opportunities around town,” Michael Jungck shared. Jungck worked for several years at Europa Cycle and Ski in Cedar Falls, as his summer and weekend job while also serving as a teacher for Waterloo Schools for over 15 years.

“We always talked about the ways we would run a bike shop, if we had the chance,” Britt (Fessler) Jungck added, “I have always had a passion for economic development and entrepreneurship, and Michael is known for his talent for building and repairing beautiful bicycles.”

The couple noticed online that the space would be coming available this spring, and they decided to take the leap.

“This move has been about embracing our family roots,” Britt added, “My father has been a business owner in Perry since I was born. My family has lived on this farm (in rural Boone County) since 1892, and Mike and I are proud graduates of Perry High School. We want to build something here people will enjoy.”

Repairs, service, and community are at the heart of Michael’s vision for his cyclery.

“I want this to be a place where people expect great service, but also a place where people who love bikes, want to hang out. When the doors are open, we want to talk with our customers, get to know their goals and style, and provide them with products and services they enjoy. We also just want them to love coming to our shop.”

“Although it was hard to leave Waterloo, Central Iowa has really been embracing us,” Britt adds.

“We are so impressed with the Boone Community School district, we have former classmates helping us to rebuild our dream home, and the Perry community couldn’t be more excited for another, new business.”

Michael’s Cyclery will feature “after school” hours on weekdays through May, but the shop will also be open on the weekends. They plan to add more weekday hours by mid-June. You can learn more about the progress of the shop and hours by following the business on Facebook. Service appointments can be scheduled now through Facebook messenger!

