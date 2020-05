Bob and Candace Brown of Van Meter will celebrate their 50th anniversary on May 16. They were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Since no party can be held, please send your stories and a photo or two to the couple at 36832 Old Portland Rd, Van Meter, IA 50261.

We love you Mom and Dad,

Heather Brown (Adel), Tiffany and Kyle Carey (Stuart) and Courtney and Brandon Hutcheson (De Soto), 9 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandson