HIRTA is installing temporary provisional safety shields in its fleet, as an extra layer of protection for its drivers, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

HIRTA said in a release that it continues to monitor best safety practices for Public Transit systems, and the installation of permanent safety shields may be necessary.

“Please continue to practice safety while on the bus by wearing a face-covering, not touching our drivers or others on the bus, sitting apart from other riders when possible and maintaining good personal hygiene,” the release said. “HIRTA understands things are different, so we want to ensure everyone understands why the bus will look different when you board.”