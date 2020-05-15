The Iowa Department of Public Health announced one additional death related to COVID-19 in Dallas County on Friday.

The additional death brings the county's total to 10. Overall, there have been 757 total cases in the county with 301 recovered.

The IDPH reports an additional 374 cases across Iowa, bringing the total to 14,049. An additional 18 deaths were also reported by the IDPH on Friday. There have been 336 COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa.

Statewide, there have been 93,556 tested, or 1 in 34, 387 hospitalized and 6,561 recovering.

COVID-19 updates are made daily on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.