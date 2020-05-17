If one thing has been made clear to Nebraska City educators during the current COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent school closings it is not all local students have access to technology or wi-fi.

Taking classes via the internet is not working for everyone.

To help narrow this current gap in internet learning ability, the Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund (NCCFF) was just awarded $17,785 by an anonymous donor and the Alice DeVoe Donor-Advised Fund, an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation.

These funds are earmarked to assist students in Nebraska City Public Schools and Lourdes Central Catholic Schools to have better access to educational materials and classes in their homes for summer reading programs and remote learning opportunities when school resumes next fall.

This funding opportunity was offered exclusively to Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) affiliated funds across the state and requires a 1:1 local funding match.

The local match will be made from the NCCFF’s recently established Relief and Recovery account, bringing the total funds for this important project to $35,570.

Ninety new iPads and Chromebooks will be provided to students needing a personal learning device.

Software will be purchased enabling teachers to address reading skill gaps and student-specific resources for individual and small group instruction.

Additional internet access and wi-fi spots will be provided for students who do not have access at home.

“The homework gap has long existed, but COVID-19 has exacerbated the divide between Nebraska students,” said Jeff Yost, president and CEO of Nebraska Community Foundation.

“We are in awe of the ways NCF-affiliated funds, such as the Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund, are responding and bringing their communities together to both meet essential needs and solve complex and complicated challenges,” said Yost.

“NCPS will be able to purchase additional devices so each student in grades 3 to 5 will have their own personal device,” said Stacie Higgins, school board member, Nebraska City Public Schools.

“Additional replacement devices will be available for middle school students who are using Chromebooks that are five years old.” said Higgins.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our reading program into the summer months to help bridge the reading gap for our students,” said Curt Feilmeier, Principal, Lourdes Central Catholic School.

“Thank you for investing in our students in our local communities,” he said.

“Our community is blessed with so many people who are working hard to negotiate through these unprecedented times,” said Doug Friedli, member of NCCFF.

“I am pleased that our community foundation could provide some resources to solve some important local needs,” said Friedli.

In total, more than $263,000 was granted to NCF-affiliated funds that will benefit 31 schools statewide.

“We are so grateful to the anonymous donor and the Alice DeVoe Donor-Advised Fund for their generosity and vision,” said Yost.

“This is going to make a tremendous difference in the lives of many, many Nebraskans,” he said.

Since its founding in 2000, the Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund has focused on investing in the people of Nebraska City ... our most important asset.

More than $5,000,000 has been raised and granted to improve the quality of life for all generations in Nebraska City: supporting youth, providing scholarships for non-traditional students, developing future leaders, assisting families, enabling donors to give back so we can look forward.

New and progressive ideas for growing and improving Nebraska City are always welcome.

For more information, log onto NebraskaCityCommunityFoundation.org

Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a greater Nebraska.

Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving 260 communities.

In the last five years, 44,476 contributions have been made to Nebraska Community Foundation and its affiliated funds.

Since 1994, Nebraska Community Foundation has reinvested $355 million in Nebraska’s people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.



