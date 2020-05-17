David Crouse, Ph.D., president of the board of the Nebraska Coalition for Lifesaving Cures, will present "Communicating Science in a Stressful World: Vaccine Development" as part of this month's Omaha Science Cafe series. The May 19 presentation will begin at 10 a.m.



In compliance with social distancing guidelines, this Science Café will be offered via Facebook Live which can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/ScienceCafeNE/



Dr. Crouse received his undergraduate training in physics at Western Illinois University, his doctoral training in radiobiology at the University of Iowa and post-doctoral fellowship at the Argonne National Laboratory.



After coming to the University of Nebraska Medical Cetner in 1977, he conducted National Institutes of Health-based research and taught medical and graduate students. He moved into administration in 1996 and spent 17 years as the associate academic vice chancellor and executive associate dean for graduate studies. Now retired, he has an emeritus appointment.



Dr. Crouse has been on the board of the Nebraska Coalition for Lifesaving Cures (NCLC) for 13 years and has served as the president since his retirement from UNMC in 2012.



Dr. Crouse has had extensive teaching experience and recognition in many areas of cell biology, immunology and stem cell science. At UNMC, he took a lead role in communicating an understanding of the science and ethics regarding stem cell biology and other related topics. He developed programs and taught courses related to "Ethics in Science" and "Responsible Conduct in Research" for graduate students, post-docs and junior faculty. As the NCLC president, he has been focused on educating the public and Nebraska legislators about the importance of maintaining a science-based, open and competitive research environment.



Science Cafés involve a conversation with a scientist about current science topics. Each meeting is organized around an interesting topic of conversation. A scientist gives a brief presentation followed by a Q-and-A period.



For more information about Science Cafes, go to www.unmc.edu/sciencecafe.