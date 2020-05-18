The COVID-19 pandemic through a big kink into the spring sports seasons for all colleges and universities. However, it did not keep Peru State student-athletes for still fulfilling their Champions of Character efforts.



With that in mind, Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury named Peru Association of Student Athletes (PASA) members Julia Zurek (Louisville), Maddy McPhillips (Omaha), and Addison Gyhra (Auburn) as the April Bobcat Athletes of the Month.

While none of the trio's efforts came on the field or court, the three served on the College's Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) committee. Like everything else, all of the plans for the April events had to be modified due to the corona virus.



All three assisted in helping modify the plans which ended up being done virtually as much as possible with some activities still taking place on campus while social distancing in the best manner.



McPhillips had a big role in the efforts as she helped coordinate two different videos with the assistance of student videographer Ethan Arnold (Lincoln). Zurek and Gyhra participated in the sidewalk art challenge with Zurek also appearing in one of the videos.



Zurek was a recent graduate and represented the women's cross country team on PASA. McPhillips, a senior-to-be, and Gyhra, a sophomore-to-be, were the women's basketball representatives for PASA.



Albury commented, "I am happy that a number of student-athletes stepped up to help with the SAAM efforts. In addition, I do appreciated the efforts of Julia, Maddy, and Addison in leading the way. That is why they are the April Athletes of the Month."