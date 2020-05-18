The Iowa Department of Public Health said Monday it received information about two potential cases of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in eastern Iowa children late last week.

State epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said at Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily coronavirus briefing that the children are in stable condition and public health officials are closely monitoring the situation.

The dangerous illness is linked with COVID-19 and has doctors in the state on high alert after the first report of a child in eastern Iowa was confirmed to have it.

The disease strikes previously healthy kids with a severe illness that resembles a rare inflammatory disease known as Kawasaki disease, which can cause death.

Scientists believe the syndrome is linked with COVID-19 because of initial findings that show most children have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. While the illness is believed to be rare, health officials in at least 20 states are investigating more than 200 confirmed or suspected cases, according to an ABC News survey released Friday.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Another four people with COVID-19 have died, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Monday, bringing the statewide total to 355.

The IDPH also reported on Monday an additional 304 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, including 245 people Sunday. The other 59 confirmed cases are from earlier dates.

Statewide, 14,955 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to IDPH. So far, 7,324 people have recovered.

On Sunday, 2,895 people were tested, bringing the total to 103,148.

Illinois COVID-19 numbers

The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday announced 2,294 new cases of COVID-19, including 59 additional deaths.

Currently, Illinois is reporting a total of 96,485 cases, including 4,234 deaths, in 100 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,297 specimens for a total of 603,241. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 9-15, 2020 is 14%.