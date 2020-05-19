The latest COVID-19 case numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 15,296 confirmed cases across Iowa. Those numbers were accurate as of Tuesday morning.

IDPH will now update the case counts throughout the day on the state dashboard.

Within a 24 hour period, IDPH reported 341 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths. Dallas County had seven new cases with no additional deaths. Overall, 3,685 have been tested in the county with 795 cases, 432 recovered and 11 deaths.

IDPH reported 107,582 have been tested across the state with 15,296 positive cases, 367 deaths and 7,847 recovering.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.