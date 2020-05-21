The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional COVID-19 related death in Dallas County on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 12.

As of Thursday, IDPH reported 3,931 have been tested in the county. There are 809 positive cases with 484 recovered and 12 deaths.

IDPH reported 116,828 have been tested across the state with 15,954 positive cases, 400 deaths and 8,475 recovering.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.