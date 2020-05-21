The City of Perry is committed to keeping our employees safe while continuing to provide service to our residents without interruption. In the best interest of the health and well-being of employees, the suspension of the pick-up of household bulky items, appliances and extra garbage bags outside of the container continues. These items pose the biggest risk to employees because the virus can survive on some objects from inside the home up to 72 hours or more.

The City of Perry will only pick up garbage contained within the residential garbage containers. Normal bulky item service will resume when the CDC lowers the risk factors. The Community Drop-Off (Spring Cleanup) and Appliance Drop-Off are postponed until Fall 2020.

Perry residents wishing to dispose of extra garbage or additional items will have the following options:Free Dumpster Sharing Program. The City of Perry will provide a 4 cubic yard dumpster to a resident’s home once per year for a one-week period. This is a year-round program subject to the same rules and regulations as the regular Dumpster Rental Program. This is a free service to all residential garbage customers with accounts in good standing.Rental Dumpster Program. Residential and Business customers may rent either a 1.5 cubic yard dumpster or a 4 cubic-yard dumpster for a longer time period, up to 3 months. The 1.5 cubic yard dumpster rents for $35 per month and a $15 charge each time the dumpster is emptied. The 4 cubic yard dumpster rents for $50 per month and a $25 charge each time the dumpster is emptied.Appliances may be dropped off at the Perry Recycle Center, 14325 Ivy Place. Perry residents may call the center at 515-465-3092 to set up a time to drop off appliances. There is no cost to drop off appliances, but the City of Perry employees cannot assist with unloading the items.Dallas County residents may also haul items to the Metro Park West Landfill for disposal. Please visit https://www.mwatoday.com/locations/metro-park-west/ for rules, rates and information.The annual Tire Collection and the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off have not yet been scheduled. As soon as the City of Perry receives information on these services, we will inform our residents with a PSA sent by email, posted on www.perryia.org or on the Perry, Iowa Facebook page.

Please note: This does not impact commercial dumpster service, yard waste collection or recyclables that are placed in the community roll-off containers. These services will continue as normal.

Please call Perry City Hall at 515-465-2481 to schedule a dumpster delivery or for more information on any of these services. Thank you for your patience during this time!