It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

5-4-2020

Criminal Mischief: City of Adel reported criminal mischief in the 24000 block of Nantucket Rd. Damages estimated at $1,000.

Arrest: A 20 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on Des Moines warrant, original charges possession of controlled substance- marijuana and possession of controlled substance- methamphetamine.

Arrest: A 27 year old male Melrose resident was arrested on Des Moines warrant, original charge possession of controlled substance- marijuana.

5-7-2020

Accident: A car vs deer accident occurred in the 1700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $3,000.

Criminal Mischief: Vencomatic Inc. of Adel reported criminal mischief in the 500 block of Visions Pkwy. Damages estimated at $600.