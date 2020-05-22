It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
5-4-2020
Criminal Mischief: City of Adel reported criminal mischief in the 24000 block of Nantucket Rd. Damages estimated at $1,000.
Arrest: A 20 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on Des Moines warrant, original charges possession of controlled substance- marijuana and possession of controlled substance- methamphetamine.
Arrest: A 27 year old male Melrose resident was arrested on Des Moines warrant, original charge possession of controlled substance- marijuana.
5-7-2020
Accident: A car vs deer accident occurred in the 1700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $3,000.
Criminal Mischief: Vencomatic Inc. of Adel reported criminal mischief in the 500 block of Visions Pkwy. Damages estimated at $600.