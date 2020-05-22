With restrictions eased on Friday May 15, local salons across the Dallas County area are working to navigate a “new normal.” These establishments have not only been creative in their setup and services offered but have also expressed gratitude to local community members for the support received during such unprecedented times.

“Local support has been amazing through gift card and product purchases. We also received funds from the Encourage Adel movement through Iconic Apparel,” Chasity Davis and Morgan Nelson of Texture Salon in Adel said. “We are looking forward to seeing our clients again and getting back to the new normal.”

Upon re-opening, Davis and Nelson said that customers can not only expect to see their stylist wearing a mask but that only one client per stylist will be allowed in the salon at a time. Extra time between clients will also take place, with no waiting area currently available. Instead, clients are asked to remain in their vehicles until a stylist comes and gets them for their appointment.

“We ask all of our clients to be patient and bear with us throughout these trying times as [we] try to navigate a new norm in the salon,” Davis and Nelson said. “Don’t forget to support local.”

In addition, Rona Jacobs of Salon TEC will only be seeing clients at her Van Meter location. This will allow the salon to maintain 10 people or less while keeping clients 6 feet apart. The salon will also only being seeing customers by appointment only and has since removed the reception chairs that were located in the waiting area.

“We know we love those chairs too,” Jacobs said. “Our hope in opening the salon was to bring economic growth and to contribute to the town we live in. Being part of Van Meter’s Community is up-lifting. There were times of sorrow but our friends in our community help to lift us up.”

Customers visiting the salon are also asked to remain outside until they receive a text message, and will be asked a series of questions before the start of their appointment. The salon is requiring that clients wear a mask throughout their entire appointment, and clients will be asked to wash their hands at the salon with antibacterial soap before being serviced.

“This is such an unprecedented time,” Jacobs said. “We understand many of you have waited a long time from your last hair appointment. Each stylist will be working extended hours to accommodate every guest. Please be patient with your stylist to get your appointment rescheduled.”

Being a small three station salon, Tiffany Snodgrass of The BEST Salon said that the Grimes business will not only be able to follow guidelines but will also be able to operate at normal capacity. Stations at The BEST Salon are currently positioned 6 feet apart. To help with cleaning between each appointment, the salon is also asking clients to wait in their car until they are given the “ok” to come inside.

“Many customers have shown support, even by just reaching out with well wishes. Many have also purchased products and gift cards for future use. Local businesses are such a vital part of a community for just that reason. It builds community,” Snodgrass said.

Snodgrass also said that there will be plenty of hand sanitizer and areas for hand washing, with the salon using Barbicide to disinfect each surface. Stylists of the salon will wear masks throughout the day in order to help protect both staff and customers, with the clients given the option to choose whether or not to wear a mask themselves.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my ‘family’. I have missed each and every one of my customers and look forward to catching up on their lives and being able to do their hair again,” Snodgrass said.