The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional COVID-19 related death in Dallas County on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 13. An additional 15 cases were also reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 4,057 tested, with 824 positive cases, 497 recovered and 13 deaths in Dallas County.

An additional 454 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths were reported across the state.

IDPH reported 119,604 have been tested across the state with 16,408 positive cases, 418 deaths and 8,804 recovering.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. The dashboard will not reflect accurate counts during a planned maintenance period of 6 a.m. Saturday, May 23 through 6 a.m. Monday, May 25. The case counts will be updated by 6 a.m. on Monday, May 25.

