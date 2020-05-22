It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

May 12, 2020

A 34 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

May 13, 2020

A 49 year old male De Soto resident was arrested for criminal mischief.

May 15, 2020

A 28 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of OWI.

May 16, 2020

A 45 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested at 1404 Jackson St., Redfield for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

A 22 year old female Stuart resident was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct.

May 17, 2020

A 41 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested in the 27000 block of 330th Way, Adel for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 46 year old male Perry resident was arrested in the 27000 block of 330th Way, Adel for possession of a controlled substance. Possession of drug paraphernalia, stopped on traveled part of unpaved highway and driving under suspension.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 21000 block of Highway 169. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

May 18, 2020

Driver one was traveling west on Highway 141 when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by driver two. Driver two did not yield the right of way to driver one making a left turn onto Highway 141 and struck his vehicle. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $2,000 and $2,000 to vehicle one. Driver two was cited for failure to yield upon left turn.

Driver one was traveling on Highway 44 when she was struck by a vehicle driven by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $3,000 and $2,000 to vehicle two.