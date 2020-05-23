LINCOLN, NE — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred nearly 3,500 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.

The 3,417 graduates are from 54 countries, 45 states and Puerto Rico, and 250 Nebraska communities.

Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration featured a “Dream Big” address from John Cook, head coach of Nebraska volleyball, and appearances by special guests. At the end of the event, Chancellor Ronnie Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu.

Diplomas will be mailed to graduates. New this year, May 2020 graduates will be able to download and share their digital diploma. Details will be available soon at https://go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.

All May 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony, and those plans are in the works.

Area graduates include:

Adel

Lawrence Ryan Krugler, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in PGA Golf Management.