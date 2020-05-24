Although the traditional Memorial Day services are canceled for Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fallen servicemen and women will not be forgotten.

They’ll be remembered in other ways.

Originally called Decoration Day in the late 1860s, Memorial Day honors the men and women who died serving in the U.S. military. It became an official national holiday in 1971.

In the past, the Burlington Area Veterans Council hosted an indoor ceremony on Memorial Day that featured a speaker. That won’t happen Monday because of the pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

Instead, Dennis Brobston, president of the Veterans Council, will play Taps by the U.S. flag at 11 a.m. at Mississippi Valley Veterans Memorial at 405 W Division St, West Burlington.

Many other southeast Iowa communities have similar plans.

Members of Mediapolis American Legion Post 243 and dozens of townspeople raised approximately 125 flags at Kossuth Cemetery Saturday morning, but the traditional Memorial Day service is canceled.

The Mediapolis Legionnaires, however, will conduct a rifle volley and play Taps Monday. The time had not yet been determined Saturday morning, according to post adjutant Jason McLaughlin.

The National Cemetery in Keokuk will be open on Memorial Day, but the ceremony will be abbreviated.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will commemorate Memorial Day with brief, solemn wreath-laying ceremonies, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps at each of its cemeteries.

“While the department can’t hold large public ceremonies,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said, ”VA will still honor veterans and service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice.“

The ceremonies at Keokuk and other national cemeteries will be closed to the public.

In Fort Madison at 11 a.m. Monday, there will be a brief ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at the 18th Street entrance to Oakland Cemetery. Visitors may stop and watch from their vehicles.

In Mount Pleasant, the traditional Memorial Day ceremony is canceled. However, at 11 a.m. there will be a service held at the memorial marker in front of the Henry County Courthouse to recognize 15 new names that will be engraved on the marker. With those added, the marker will memorialize 1,422 fallen veterans from the area.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the service, which will include brief remarks, the reading of the names, a rifle volley and Taps.

In New London, a service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the New London Veterans Memorial. Visitors are asked to bring lawn chairs and maintain social distancing. The event will be canceled if there is inclement weather.

In Salem, the American Legion Auxiliary will host a small ceremony at 10 a.m. at Salem Memorial. Visitors are welcome but must maintain social distancing and, if possible, wear a mask.