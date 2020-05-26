After studying photography at Valley High School and DMACC, Anna Moser first began her journey as a photographer back in 2003. Based out of Waukee, Moser typically focuses on capturing memorable and business events such as weddings, senior photos, maternity photos, and more.

Now, after about 17 years in the industry, Moser has not only shot over 200 weddings and countless family and senior photos but has also begun offering porch portraits as a creative way to reach customers during COVID-19.

“Honestly my mother and I were discussing creative ways to keep my business going during this COVID crisis and she said she had heard of other photographers in other states doing this,” Moser said. “I was still taking family photos doing mini sessions and full sessions but at a distance. I thought this was a great way to reach out to new clients and offer my repeat clients a nice deal.”

With each mini session taking approximately 10 minutes to complete, Moser said that visiting clients’ homes has proven to be beneficial to everyone. She feels that most people don’t get family photos because of their expense but offering the porch portraits has provided more people with the opportunity to purchase affordable professional photographs of their loved ones.

In addition, Moser has noticed an increase in maternity photos throughout this time, and clients have gotten creative when attending their session.

“I have been meeting my clients out in nature and taking some fantastic photos of moms to be. I’ve also noticed a lot of requests for fun senior photos, where the seniors are having a little fun with their circumstances and wearing masks in photos and fun T-shirts they have made,” Moser said.

Moser also said that with the pandemic, she believes that people have become more aware of the important things in life, such as memories. Because of the pandemic, families have had to slow down and really gain appreciation for all that they have. Moser also believes that people have gained a new appreciation not only for their own health but for the health of others as well.

“I have lived in my home in Waukee since 2009. I have enjoyed watching the community grow and getting to finally know other parents in our community. I am excited to see all the changes Waukee has in store for us,” Moser said.

Community members interested in booking a $20 porch portrait session can contact Anna Moser Photography directly at annamoserphotoraphy@gmail.com or 515-554-6479, with photos from each session sent to families digitally.