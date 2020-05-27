The Iowa Governor’s Office and the Iowa Department of Public Health donated more than 35,000 masks on May 22 for Fareway to distribute the masks to their customers.

“We appreciate the generous donation, and partnership with Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer.

“I want to thank Fareway for their assistance in helping distribute masks and for their ongoing efforts to promote public health in Iowa,” said Governor Kim Reynolds.

The masks were provided by HanesBrands, Inc. to the State of Iowa. Masks will be in all 108 Iowa Fareway store locations beginning Wednesday, May 26. They will be provided to customers on a first-come, first-served basis, until supply is exhausted.