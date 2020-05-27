PERRY – The Dallas County Conservation Board (DCCB) has updated its facility restrictions in regards to the COVID-19 related issues and concerns. These adjustments are designed to maintain safe environments for visitors and staff. Please continue to observe the 6-foot social distancing, wash hands with soap and water or use sanitizer frequently, and if you are sick, stay home. Please be patient and work with our department as we slowly adjust to utilizing different approaches to providing recreation services to the public.

Contact the Dallas County Conservation Board office (515-465-3577) to reserve any facilities that will be open. Temporarily there will be no online reservations allowed for any DCCB facility until further notice.

Beginning Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8 a.m.Sportsman Park campground will be open for all camping unit types including tent camping. Also, Kuehn Conservation Area primitive camping sites will be open.In all campgrounds, only campers with overnight reservations will be allowed, no visitors allowed in campsites until further notice.Only six overnight occupants per campsite will be allowed, unless immediate family contains more than six.Restrooms will be open at the following areas:Sportsman Park (including shower building)Kuehn Conservation AreaDawson DepotRedfield DepotCabins at Sportsman Park, Glissman Lodge at the Glissman Conservation Area, and the Dayton Stagecoach Inn will be open and available for rent.

Beginning Monday, June 1, 2020 at 8 a.m.Outdoor playgrounds will be open in all DCCB areas.Beginning Friday, June 5, 2020 at 8 a.m.Forest Park Museum will be open with some restrictions weekdays 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Voas Geology Museum and GAR Building open by appointment.Shelters and lodges will be open with some restrictions.Remaining restrooms in all DCCB areas will be open.

Dallas County Conservation Board offices continue to be closed to access by the general public. Call the DCCB office at 515-465-3577 for additional information and services.