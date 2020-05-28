The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 246 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Thursday. An additional 15 deaths were also reported, bringing the statewide total to 500.

Overall, there have been 4,536 individuals tested with 876 positive cases, 557 recovered and 17 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported there are 18,502 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 10,148 recovering and 500 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

