WAUKEE — The City of Waukee is implementing a phased reopening plan, opening some public facilities on June 1. The City closed most of its facilities to the public on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials continue to monitor the ever-changing COVID-19 situation and will adjust facility access and protocols as needed. Following guidelines set by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Iowa Department of Public Health, the following plan will be implemented June 1 to reopen designated facilities and restart some activities and programs.

The following changes will be in effect beginning June 1, 2020, provided social distancing requirements and other CDC guidelines are followed. All facilities and amenities are for use at your own risk.

Parks and FacilitiesAll Waukee playgrounds will reopen. Residents can use them at their own risk. Playground equipment is not sanitized.Park restrooms will reopen.Ball fields will reopen for practices only.Sugar Creek Municipal Golf Course is open with modifications.Shelter houses will remain closed through June 14.Most camps and programs are canceled through June 14.Fox Creek Splash Pad will remain closed pursuant to Governor Reynolds’ proclamation.

LibraryThe Waukee Public Library building remains closed to the public.Curbside pickup service will begin June 1 by appointment only.Returns will be accepted in bins located near the front library entrance.The Summer Reading Program and various other activities and programs are now offered online for the foreseeable future.

Public SafetyThe Waukee Public Safety Building lobby will reopen June 1. Open hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.The Waukee Police Department’s fingerprinting service will resume on weekdays from 9-10 a.m. by appointment only. Customers will be required to wear a face covering or mask.

Special EventsAll City-sponsored special events scheduled through June 14 are canceled or postponed.A decision will be made in mid-June regarding Waukee’s Independence Day Celebration.

OtherThe City Clerk’s Office will begin issuing peddler’s permits pursuant to Governor Reynolds’ proclamation. All peddlers and solicitors are required to carry the permit with them while conducting business in Waukee.All other City buildings will remain restricted to authorized personnel only. Residents, contractors and others are encouraged to do business directly with staff via phone, email, Waukee.org or by appointment.

While visiting any public space, people are encouraged to use good judgment and to act responsibly; carry hand sanitizer and adhere to recommended guidelines of social distancing. CDC recommends wearing face coverings/masks in public spaces where distancing is challenging. If you do not feel well or have been sick, please stay home.

Visit http://www.Waukee.org/COVID19 for additional information regarding changes to City business during the COVID-19 pandemic.