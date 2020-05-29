The Iowa Department of Public Health reported seven additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Friday, bringing the total to 883. An additional three deaths were also reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 4,626 individuals tested with 883 positive cases, 562 recovered and 20 deaths in Dallas County.

As of 11 a.m., IDPH reported 290 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Friday. An additional 20 deaths were also reported, bringing the statewide total to 520.

There are 18,792 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 148,278 individuals tested, 10,600 recovering and 520 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

