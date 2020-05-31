Cancel that trip to Vegas: Burlington is a bigger winner than Sin City.

Casinos in Las Vegas re-open on Thursday, but Burlington's own Catfish Bend opens Monday, June 1.

Based on new guidance and proclamations by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Catfish Bend Casino will reopen Monday at 10 a.m. after 10 weeks of closure due to her COVID-19 restrictions.

Catfish Bend closed at noon on March 17; during the 76-day closure the facility underwent an "industrial grade sanitation process" according to a press release from Megan Bell, director of marketing and advertising at Great River Entertainment, the casino's management arm.

"All slot machines, table games, chairs, tabletops, bathrooms and surfaces were disinfected," Bell said. "All table games are going to be spaced or chairs removed. We are waiting for further clarification from the Iowa Gaming Association as to how they interpret the Governor's proclamation."

Patrons at table games, including blackjack, will be required to wear masks.

The PointsBet Sportsbook area will remain temporarily closed until further notice, as will the poker room.

"It's difficult to follow those mandates at a poker table," Bell said.

Carpets were professionally cleaned, lighting was cleaned or replaced, and numerous hand sanitizing stations have been installed.

“We are thrilled to safely welcome guests back for fun and excitement in an environment focused on helping guests and employees stay safe and healthy,” GRE senior vice president and general manager Rob Higgins said.

Based on guidance provided by the Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission, the Iowa Gaming Association, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the CDC, the WHO and in conjunction with governor’s office, the following public health safety measures will be in effect as of Monday:

• Catfish Bend Casino occupancy is limited to not more than 50% of established gaming positions, excluding staff counts.

• Slot machines and table games will be spaced or otherwise divided to ensure social distancing mandates.

• All casino patrons and other guests will pass through a thermal temperature scan located at the north casino entrance; the north entrance will be the only entry point to the casino until further notice.

• Guests will be provided a mask upon request at the thermal temperature stations. All guests shall be encouraged to wear a mask while visiting the casino, and all players at table games are required to wear a mask during play.

• Slots machines and tables games will be sanitized as quickly as possible when players depart a machine or table. Dealers at table games will sanitize regularly and frequently.

• Social distancing cues will be placed on the floors where lines form. Social distancing protocols will be maintained pursuant to governor Reynold’s orders. Barriers or shields will be used at customer service counters and elsewhere when social distancing protocols are not possible.

• All employees will enter the facility through a separate checkpoint, receive daily temperature scans, and will be required to wear a mask while working around others. Employees are required to thoroughly sanitize their hands at least hourly while on shift.

• All touched surfaces will be sanitized regularly throughout the day; numerous additional safety protocols and procedures including employee COVID-19 training will be implemented as needed.

"Every entity in the casino will be following its own safety protocol," Bell said.

“We know our customers are eager to get back to their favorite places, see their friends, and have some fun while staying safe and healthy," said GRE CEO Gary Hoyer. “We are whole-heartedly committed to getting back to business and working hard to protect our customers and staff.”

Catfish Bend Casino is located at 3001 Winegard Dr., Burlington.