The Iowa Department of Public Health reported six additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Monday, bringing the total to 908. One additional death was also reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 4,919 individuals tested with 908 positive cases, 586 recovered and 21 deaths in Dallas County.

As of 11 a.m., IDPH reported 201 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Monday. An additional five deaths were also reported.

There are 19,688 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 159,292 individuals tested, 11,185 recovering and 538 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.