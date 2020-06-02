We are moving into the warmer months and many of our activities will start to move outdoors. While COVID recommendations are in place outdoors, there are other things to consider when packing the picnic basket. The risk of human infection from tick bites are the greatest in late spring and during the summer months. Ticks can carry several organisms which can cause diseases like Lyme disease, Ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. In 2019, there were 296 cases of Lyme disease reported in Iowa.

Ticks are generally found near the ground in bushy or wooded areas. Ticks don’t fly or jump; they generally are in tall grasses or shrubs and when brushed against will climb onto the person. Once on a person, ticks will seek a skin site and attach themselves. There are a few easy measures we can take to protect ourselves against tick bites like avoiding wooded and grassy areas.

If you do plan to spend time in these areas:

• Walk in the center of trails.

• Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter.

• Check for ticks after activities in tick areas.

• Shower soon after coming in from the outdoors.

• Use repellent that contains 20 percent or more DEET, picaridin or IR3535 on exposed skin for protections that last for several hours. lways follow the product instructions, parents should apply the product to their children, avoiding hands, eyes and mouth.

• Use products that contain permethrin on clothing. Treat clothing and gear, such as boots, pants, socks, and tents, with products containing 0.5% permethrin. It remains protective through several washings. Pre-treated clothing is available and may be protective longer.

• The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has an online tool to help you select the repellent that is best for you and your family at https://www.epa.gov/insect-repllents/find-insect-repllent-right-you.

If you discover a tick on your body, remove it right away. Folk remedies, such as burning the tick with a match or covering it with petroleum jelly or nail polish, are not effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following instructions for removing a tick:

• Carefully grasp the tick by using tweezers to grip the tick by its mouthparts, which are close to the skin. Do not squeeze the tick’s body.

• Pull steadily directly away from your skin. Because removing the tick’s body is your main goal, don’t worry if its mouthparts break off in the process.

• Clean the wound and disinfect the site of the bite.

If you develop a rash or fever within several weeks of removing a tick, see a doctor. Not everyone who gets Lyme disease will have the same symptoms, but the best and earliest sign of infection is a rash that may appear within a few days to a month, usually at the site of the tick bite. The rash will first look like a small, red bump, then expand until it begins to look like a bull’s eye, with a red center and a red ring surrounding a clear area.

For more information on Lyme disease or tick-borne illnesses visit the Iowa Department of Public Health at: https//www.idph.iowa.gov/CADE or contact your local health department.

Christa Poggemiller is director of Des Moines County Public Health.