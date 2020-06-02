The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 921. Three additional deaths were also reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 5,018 individuals tested with 921 positive cases, 600 recovered and 24 deaths in Dallas County.

As of 11 a.m., IDPH reported 268 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Tuesday. An additional 22 deaths were also reported.

There are 19,956 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 163,969 individuals tested, 11,604 recovering and 560 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

