The Iowa Department of Public Health reported four additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 925. No additional deaths were reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 5,030 individuals tested with 925 positive cases, 607 recovered and 24 deaths in Dallas County.

As of 11 a.m., IDPH reported 54 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Wednesday. An additional six deaths were also reported.

There are 20,010 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 164,134 individuals tested, 11,925 recovering and 566 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

