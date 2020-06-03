Small business owner and Marine Jeff Reichman will challenge incumbent Democrat Rich Taylor for his Iowa State Senate District 42 seat in the November election.

Reichman, one of two Republican candidates hoping to unseat the seven-year senator in the general election to represent the counties of Henry and Lee counties, as well as portions of Jefferson and Washington counties, came out ahead in Tuesday’s primary with 3,282 votes, or 73.49%, of the 4,466 ballots cast throughout the four counties. His challenger, Nancy Amos, fell short with 1,170 votes, or 26.20%.

Reichman was not available for comment Tuesday night.

Reichman far exceeded Amos in Lee County, where he secured 84% of votes. His win was slightly narrower in Henry County, where he garnered 65.64% of votes.

The Montrose resident has focused his campaign largely on economic development.

“Economic development fuels all hope of maintaining and growing our communities,” Reichman told the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce in May. “Employers, employees, properties, sales on goods and services all contribute to the tax base. Economic growth provides extra funding to keep our roads paved, infrastructure maintained, programs available to resident of southeast Iowa. Without a strong local economy, our communities and taxes continue to rise.”

Much of Amos’s campaign focused on increasing mental health services and access to them. This was the former drug counselor and substitute teacher’s first run at public office.

Reichman, who graduated from Iowa Wesleyan University before climbing to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps, said he had difficulty finding a job upon his return to southeast Iowa in 2013.

Now a shift manager at Roquette America in Keokuk, as well as the owner of Tri-State Home Inspection, Reichman became involved with both the Keokuk and Lee County economic development boards.

Reichman previously ran for the Senate seat in 2018. He was unopposed in the June 2018 primary, but he lost the general election to Democrat Jeff Kurtz.