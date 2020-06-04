The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Thursday, bringing the total to 938. One additional death was also reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 5,256 individuals tested with 938 positive cases, 610 recovered and 25 deaths in Dallas County.

As of 11 a.m., IDPH reported 696 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Thursday. An additional 13 deaths were also reported.

There are 20,706 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 174,127 individuals tested, 12,183 recovering and 579 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

