It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

5-19-2020

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 1700 block of S. 11th St. Items estimated at $5,135.

Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the 24000 block of 302nd Pl. Nothing taken.

5-20-2020

Accident: A vehicle driven by Virginia Snodgrass of DeSoto driver was traveling northbound in the 400 block of N. 15th St. when the vehicle she was towing struck a UPS truck. Damages estimated at $3,500.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 29000 block of Old Portland Road. Item estimated at $500.

5-21-2020

Burglary: An Adel resident reported a burglary in the 24000 block of 288th Trail. Item estimated at $1,000.

Arrest: A 21 year old female Adel resident was arrested on an Adel original warrant for theft and operating without owner’s consent.