A press release released on Friday, June 5 announced the cancellation of the 2020 Dallas County Fair because of COVID-19 concerns.

"Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and the extensive precautions necessary to ensure the safety of fair-goers, volunteers, and exhibitors, the Dallas County Fair Association has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Dallas County Fair until next year," the release said.

The cancellation also includes the rodeo scheduled for June 19-20 and all grounds and grandstand entertainment events for July 8-12.

"In consultation with the Dallas County Health Department, the State of Iowa, and other stakeholders, it was determined social distancing guidelines and requirements for mass gatherings prohibit an adequate fair experience for the thousands of fair-goers that fill our barns, arenas, and grandstands," the release said.

More information from leadership will be coming about alternate exhibiting opportunities for Dallas County 4-H members.

"The Dallas County Fair Board sincerely thanks the community, sponsors, supporters, volunteers, and the hardworking exhibitors for patience and understanding as we navigate these uncharted waters together," the release said.

The Dallas County Fair Association said it looks forward to celebrating the 2021 Dallas County Fair on July 7-11, 2021.