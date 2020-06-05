It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

May 26, 2020

A 23 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

May 28, 2020

A Panora driver was traveling west in the 18000 block of 335th Lane when he hit loose gravel and slid down the north ditch overturning on its passenger side. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

Driver one, of De Soto, was traveling west on Highway 44 thru Dallas Center when a vehicle driven by driver two, of Dallas Center, pulled out onto the roadway and struck vehicle one. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $500 and $7,000 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to yield upon entering the highway.

May 29, 2020

A 28 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while barred.

A 24 year old male Rosamond, CA resident was arrested in the 16000 block of N Ave., Bouton for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

A 24 year old male Palmdale, CA resident was arrested in the 16000 block of N Ave., Bouton for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 112 mile marker of Interstate 80 when his vehicle struck a deer. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

May 30, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 14000 block of 270th St,. when his vehicle struck a deer. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000

An Adel driver was traveling south on N Ave when a car approached her northbound and was coming into her lane so she got over onto the shoulder as far as she could but was still struck by the vehicle. The other vehicle did not stop. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

A 47 year old male Minburn resident was arrested in the 24000 block of 18th St., Minburn for driving while barred, driving while license revoked, driving under suspension and no driver’s license.

A 24 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license denied.

May 31, 2020

A 57 year old female Woodward resident was arrested in the 16000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal, Woodward for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance.