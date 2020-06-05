The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 14 additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Friday, bringing the total to 952. One additional death was also reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 5,414 individuals tested with 952 positive cases, 621 recovered and 26 deaths in Dallas County.

As of 11 a.m., IDPH reported 388 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Friday. An additional 10 deaths were also reported.

There are 21,094 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 179,813 individuals tested, 12,464 recovering and 589 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

