ANITA – Iowa Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across Iowa, celebrated 97 graduating seniors on Friday, May 16, the largest graduating class since the school opened in 2012.

Among the graduates were students from Adel and Dallas Center, including:Christopher Montgomery, AdelBrianna Sall, Dallas Center

While graduates were unable to walk across the stage to receive their diploma as tradition holds, school administrators and teachers honored the graduates with proper pomp and circumstance during the virtual graduation ceremony.

With the online graduation ceremony, family members, friends, teachers and administrators were still able to gather in the digital setting to commemorate this milestone and celebrate the many accomplishments of the Class of 2020. Fortunately, due to the school’s full-time virtual curriculum, seniors at Iowa Connections Academy were able to finish their semester and complete all courses despite the public health crisis.

The Class of 2020 is comprised of graduates residing in cities and towns across the state including Tipton, Dubuque, Des Moines and more. Among the graduating class, 57 percent plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 13 percent plan to enter the work force and 12 percent plan to attend vocational or technical school. Collectively, the graduating class earned more than $80,000 in scholarship funds.

“Our 2020 graduating class is an extraordinary group of ambitious students who have shown nothing but resilience during these unprecedented times,” said Dr. James Brauer, principal at Iowa Connections Academy. “With the support of our experienced teachers and staff, I’m confident these students are prepared academically, socially, and emotionally to take on any and all future endeavors. I wish them the very best on this next chapter of their lives.”

Iowa Connections Academy currently serves approximately 530 students in grades K-12 across Iowa, providing them with a complete school experience through opportunities to develop social and emotional skills in addition to critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration abilities so they’re prepared to succeed now and as they progress through college, career and life. Iowa Connections Academy’s scheduling flexibility allows students to arrange their daily schedule at times that work best for the whole family and benefit their ability to learn.