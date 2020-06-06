STORM LAKE — Each year, Buena Vista University celebrates students with the Student Recognition Celebration. This event symbolizes BVU’s pride for student achievements and honors those who have shown leadership and academic excellence.

Local students who were recognized include:Noah Sharp of Madrid was recognized as the School of Liberal Arts - History Senior of the Year. This honor is given to seniors who have shown academic excellence and leadership within their school.Noah Bardwell of Waukee was recognized for his role as the President of the Recording & Performance Club.

Although the celebration was unable to take place in person this year, BVU was able to celebrate these high-achieving students through a video award presentation on May 22. Watch the full Student Recognition Celebration video presentations on BVU’s website.